HOUSTON Dec 3 The U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency may have been too harsh when it banned BP Plc from
lucrative federal contracts as punishment for its 2010 Macondo
oil spill, the UK and prominent business groups said on Tuesday.
The UK government, the American Petroleum Institute and the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the EPA has caused regulatory
uncertainty and soured the broader investment climate by barring
the British oil major from acquiring new leases in the U.S. Gulf
of Mexico or entering deals to supply the U.S. military with
fuels.
In briefs submitted to a U.S. court, the groups made clear
they support a lawsuit BP filed in August to challenge the ban,
which impacts new contracts but not existing ones.
"EPA's disqualification and suspension of multiple BP
entities may have been excessive," the UK's brief said. "The
issue before the Court ... implicates the rights of one of the
United Kingdom's largest companies and affects jobs and pensions
of workers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and
elsewhere."
The EPA sprung the suspension on BP a year ago, citing its
"lack of business integrity" after the well blowout that killed
11 workers and gushed millions of barrels of oil into coastal
waters in the worst offshore spill in U.S. history.
The aftermath of the accident caused tension in 2010 between
Washington and London. The UK government said despite its
criticisms of the EPA, it "recognizes the grave consequences" of
the spill.
BP has already set aside $42.4 billion in provisions to deal
with the aftermath of the spill.
Early next year, U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier is
expected to decide how much BP should be fined under the Clean
Water Act for the spill - with billions of dollars in potential
liabilities at stake.
This week, the trial started of a former BP engineer, Kurt
Mix, who allegedly deleted text messages and voicemails about
the estimated size of the spill. He has pleaded not guilty to
charges of obstruction of justice.
The BP-EPA case is BP Exploration & Production Co et al v.
McCarthy et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas,
No. 13-02349.