LONDON Aug 8 BP said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution business in Britain to DCC, a support services group, for $63 million.

The British oil company's UK LPG business supplies industrial, commercial and domestic customers, with annual sales of approximately 87,000 tonnes of bulk and cylinder LPG.

It employs 116 and operates from 13 locations throughout Britain with a fleet of 62 delivery vehicles.

BP said it was retaining its automotive LPG business, which will move into its UK Fuels Value Chain, which runs the company's fuels business including service stations.