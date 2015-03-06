(Adds details)
LONDON/CAIRO, March 6 British oil company BP
expects to invest around $12 billion with its partners as
part of a finalised West Nile Delta concession deal to develop 5
trillion cubic feet of gas resources and 55 million barrels of
condensates.
The supply deal will help Egypt as it tackles its worst
energy crisis in decades. Rising energy consumption and
decreasing production have turned it from a net energy exporter
to a net importer in the last few years and caused persistent
blackouts.
BP said on Friday that production from the project was
expected to reach up to 1.2 billion cubic feet a day, equivalent
to about 25 percent of Egypt's current gas production.
BP said it had about 65 percent equity in the project
partnership. Production is expected to start in 2017.
BP North Africa Regional President, Hesham Mekawi said: "BP
expects to double its current gas supply to the Egyptian
domestic market during this decade when the WND (West Nile
Delta) project reaches its peak production."
BP said gas would be produced from two BP-operated offshore
concession blocs, North Alexandria and West Mediterranean
Deepwater. The firm said it believed there was the potential for
future exploration to add a further 5-7 tcf which could boost
WND production with additional investments.
BP also said that production from its Taurus and Libra gas
fields would be channelled via BG Group's existing
offshore pipeline network, serving its Burullus concession, into
the Egyptian grid.
The head of BG had told Reuters in December that the company
was in advanced talks that could boost supplies to power-hungry
Egypt by allowing rival BP to use its pipelines.
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Yara Bayoumy; editing by Oleg
Vukmanovic and Jane Merriman)