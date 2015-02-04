CALGARY, Alberta Feb 4 A U.S. investigation
into oil major BP Plc breaking anti-fraud and reporting
rules on using oil pipelines is related to crude shipped on
Enbridge Inc's Mainline system, Enbridge said on
Wednesday.
Graham White, a spokesman for Canada's largest pipeline
company, confirmed the investigation is related to crude volumes
nominated by shippers on its system. He said the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) had not indicated Enbridge was
under investigation.
The CFTC told BP last November it planned to recommend an
enforcement action alleging violations of the Commodity Exchange
Act in connection with Canadian pipeline nomination procedures
and related trades, BP said in a quarterly earnings statement
Tuesday.
