* Demand grew by 1 pct in 2016
* Renewables showed fastest growth at 12 pct
* Emissions growth stalled for third year
* Oil stocks to fall materially in second half of 2017
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, June 13 Global energy demand continued
its sluggish growth last year as China's growth fell to its
lowest in nearly 20 years while renewables flourished, BP
said in a report on Tuesday.
Slower demand growth helped stall the acceleration of
greenhouse gases emissions for a third year to levels not seen
since the 1980s, although emissions remained well above targets
set out by nations in Paris in 2015 to fight climate change, BP
said.
Global energy demand grew by 1 percent in 2016, a rate
similar to those seen in the previous two years but well below
the 10-year average rate of 1.8 percent, BP said in its
benchmark Statistical Review of World Energy.
"This is a third year where we've seen weak growth in world
energy demand… The new normal is that all of this growth is
coming from developing economies," particularly China and India,
BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale told reporters.
China's growth during 2015 and 2016, 1.2 and 1.3 percent
respectively, although still the strongest in the world, marked
its lowest over a two-year period since 1997-98.
While the slowing energy demand growth was a result of
sluggish global economic activity, it also stemmed from more
efficient of engines and factories, he said.
Among fossil fuels, oil consumption grew at the fastest
annual rate at 1.6 percent last year as low crude prices boosted
consumption.
Oil production grew by half a percent, or 400,000 barrels
per day, the lowest gain since 2009, as energy companies slashed
spending.
U.S. shale, or tight, oil production fell dramatically last
year but has rebounded strongly in recent months as oil prices
have risen, a factor that the market should get used to, Dale
said.
"U.S. tight oil is like a Weeble: It falls off but then it
bounces back up again," Dale said. "Any sense of trying to kill
tight oil makes no sense."
As oil demand growth continues to outstrip production
growth, global oil stocks which have plagued the market since
2014 will start falling "more materially" in the second half of
this year, Dale said.
Gas saw similar growth to oil.
Cheaper and abundant gas supplies in the United States and
China's drive to switch to cleaner feedstock for its power
plants led to a 1.7 percent drop in demand for coal, the most
pollutant fossil fuel.
Coal's share in the energy mix declined to its lowest since
2004 at around 28 percent. Production saw its largest ever
annual drop at 6.2 percent, BP said.
"It feels to me like we are seeing a decisive break in coal
relative to the past," Dale said.
RENEWABLES SURGE
Renewables such as solar and wind power were the fastest
growing source of energy, rising by 12 percent and accounting
for a third of the overall growth in demand.
Still, renewables provide only 4 percent of the world's
primary energy as China overtook the United States for the first
time as the largest producer of renewable power.
The slowing growth in energy demand, the shift to cleaner
fuels and higher energy efficiency meant that carbon emissions
grew by 0.1 percent last year, similar to the previous two
years, making it the lowest three-year average for emissions
growth since 1981-83.
"While welcome, it is not yet clear how much of this break
from the past is structural and will persist. We need to keep up
our focus and efforts on reducing carbon emissions," BP CEO Bob
Dudley said.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)