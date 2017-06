LONDON Jan 18 World oil demand will rise by 18 percent from 2010 levels to 103 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030, making it the slowest-growing fuel in the next 20 years, BP Plc said on Wednesday.

BP also said in its Energy Outlook 2030 that China and India will become the world's largest- and third-largest economies and energy consumers by 2030. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)