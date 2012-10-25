By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Oct 25 BP Plc on Thursday
said it canceled plans to build a plant in Florida to turn tough
grasses such as sorghum and cane into cellulosic biofuel, the
second oil major this year to back out of plans to produce "next
generation" ethanol from non-food crops.
Once seen as a promising alternative to the use of corn and
other crops to make fuel, cellulosic biofuel has become a
political football as companies struggle to produce commercial
quantities, despite a government mandate.
The U.S. Congress originally mandated that by 2012, five
hundred million gallons of cellulosic ethanol be blended into
fuel by refineries. But because very little of the fuel is
produced, the Environmental Protection Agency lowered the
mandate to 8.65 million gallons for 2012.
The U.S. oil industry's lobby group has sued the government
over the mandate, and Republicans in Congress have said the law
should be changed.
BP said it now plans to focus on research and development as
well as licensing of its biofuels technology, instead of
building the 36 million-gallon plant, the value of which was not
disclosed.
"Given the large and growing portfolio of investment
opportunities available to BP globally, we believe it is in the
best interest of our shareholders to redeploy the considerable
capital required to build this facility into other more
attractive projects," Geoff Morrell, the company's vice
president of communications, said in a statement.
In April, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and privately held
Iogen Corp scrapped plans for a commercial-scale plant in Canada
to make ethanol from straw and plant waste.
OTHER PRODUCERS SAY FULL SPEED AHEAD
U.S. biofuels producers have launched a major lobbying
campaign aimed at preserving the mandate for their fuel, and
reacted strongly to BP's announcement in a joint statement,
noting other plants are going full speed ahead.
Dupont has invested more than $200 million in an Iowa
plant to turn corn waste into 28 million gallons of ethanol a
year, and will break ground this year, said James Collins,
president of Dupont Industrial Biosciences.
Spain-based Abengoa plans to begin commercial
production at a Kansas plant at the end of 2013, Chief Executive
Manuel Sanchez Ortega said.
"Every industry faces challenges at times, and the need to
reallocate resources is a routine occurrence in the business
world," said Adam Monroe, president of Novozymes North America
.
Privately held Poet, one of the largest U.S. ethanol makers,
broke ground on a $250 million cellulosic plant earlier this
year and hopes to start producing commercial fuel after
completing the plant in 2013.
The project has received financing from Royal DSM,
a Dutch life-sciences company.
BP said it will continue to run a biofuels research center
in California and a demonstration plant in Louisiana.