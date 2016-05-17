* Herbert has been in the job for just over 2 years
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, May 17 The head of exploration at BP
, Richard Herbert, is leaving the British oil major after
slightly more than two years in the job, a period in which the
company slashed spending on the search for new deposits.
Herbert, a BP veteran and a long-time ally of chief
executive Bob Dudley, rejoined BP in October 2013 after several
years at rival Talisman Energy. His task was to lead exploration
activity to help the firm rebuild investor confidence following
a deadly U.S Gulf oil spill in 2010.
But as oil prices began to crash from mid-2014 and BP had to
shed assets to pay off some $50 billion in U.S. liabilities for
the Macondo spill, the firm had to reduce funding for costly
exploration projects.
"Herbert simply didn't get a chance to drill a lot of wells
... given where BP stood post-Macondo and where the oil price
went," a source close to the company said. Herbert was not
immediately available to comment.
In an emailed statement to Reuters, BP said Herbert would
leave the company in June, following a decision to simplify the
upstream executive team, headed by Bernard Looney, and bring
exploration, global projects, reservoir developments and
technology under one roof, reporting to James Dupree.
Howard Leach, head of technical functions in exploration,
has been appointed interim head of exploration.
In the last two years, BP has found oil and gas in the Gulf
of Mexico, the North Sea, Egypt, Angola and Brazil, as well as
establishing exploration positions in Russia, China and Mexico.
But its reserves replacement ratio - a key metric for
investors showing the extent to which new discoveries can
replace annual output - fell to its lowest in many years in 2015
to 61 percent, from 63 percent in 2014 and 129 percent in 2013.
Poor reserves replacement ratios are not only due to a lack
of new deposits but also a lack of investment decisions amid low
oil prices, since companies must commit to investing in new
fields before they can book them as proven reserves.
With oil prices down around 60 percent since mid-2014, the
temptation among oil majors to cut exploration costs is strong
but the nature of the energy business means companies must add
new resources as producing assets gradually run out of oil.
The reserve replacement picture varies greatly for BP's
rivals, with Shell showing even poorer numbers of 48 percent in
the past three years while Eni had RRR of 148 percent in 2015.
Like many of its rivals, BP was also badly burnt by some $3
billion in upstream write-offs, many due to unsuccessful
exploration including in Libya, Angola and the Gulf of Mexico.
Late last year, Herbert told a conference in Abu Dhabi that
global deflation and lower prices of goods and services should
help the company to be able to invest in long-term growth while
cutting costs.
But BP has, nevertheless, slashed its exploration spending
to around $1 billion this year from $3.5 billion as recently as
2013 as it focused on rebalancing its finances to be able to
keep paying dividend while also investing in existing fields.
"(Exploration is) the one thing I think that we can phase,
and we'll just be very cautious and careful around that," BP's
Chief Executive Bob Dudley said in February.
Back in 2013, Herbert was brought in to replace another BP
veteran, Mike Daly, who spent eight years as the head of
exploration.
Before joining Talisman, Herbert spent six years at TNK-BP
in Russia as vice-president for exploration and then technology,
serving under Dudley, who was then the chief executive of the
venture between BP and several Russian-born oligarchs.
