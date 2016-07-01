* BP has operated Caspian Sea project since 1994
* Exxon wants better terms after deal expires in 2024
* BP relies on project for tenth of its oil output
* Relations soured by Gulf spill, Russia deal, climate
change
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, July 1 U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil
and Britain's BP are at loggerheads over a giant
oil production deal with Azerbaijan, blocking renewal of what
was once called "the contract of the century", three high-level
industry sources told Reuters.
BP, which operates the Azeri-Chigar-Guneshli (ACG) fields in
the Caspian Sea and relies on them for a tenth of its global
output, has tentatively agreed terms with the Azeri government
on extending the 30-year contract, they said.
But Exxon, which gets around one percent of its hydrocarbon
production through its stake in the ACG consortium, has been
holding out for a better deal since the halving of world oil
prices in 2014.
The result is deadlock in talks over a project that may
produce another $100 billion worth of oil at current prices,
coming on top of old tensions between Exxon chief executive Rex
Tillerson and his BP counterpart Bob Dudley, the sources said.
"There have been numerous attempts to find a breakthrough,
with BP and Azerbaijan agreeing new terms but Exxon rejecting
them time and time again. It has been going on for almost two
years, with Exxon insisting on better terms," a Western oil
industry source familiar with discussions said.
A high-level source in the former Soviet republic said:
"Exxon wants better terms. It has its own views of how the
consortium should work which are different from the views of the
operator BP."
Neither source would go into details of the terms under
discussion.
While the existing deal still has eight years to run, usual
energy industry practice is to try to renew such long-term
production sharing agreements as early as possible - preferably
around a decade before they are due to expire - to plan huge new
investments in advance. So far the consortium partners have
invested $32 billion in the project.
At stake is three quarters of overall Azeri crude output or
about 600,000 barrels per day - equal to 0.7 percent of global
output - extracted under the agreement between the ACG
consortium members and the Azeri government.
Azerbaijan signed the original deal in 1994, only three
years after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Since then, energy
wealth has transformed what had been an impoverished nation into
one confident enough to host a Formula One Grand Prix a
fortnight ago, although the oil price crash has badly hurt its
economy.
For Europe, the country is a vital source of oil and gas as
the continent tries to lessen its dependence on Russian energy.
BP declined to comment on details of the extension talks,
saying the ACG fields had already produced over 2.9 billion
barrels since 1994. That would be worth $155 billion, using an
average price of $55 per barrel for the past two decades.
"Together with our co-venturers in Azerbaijan, we remain
committed to building on this record of success and supporting
the continued development of the local market," BP said.
Exxon said it does not comment on "commercial negotiations".
TENSE RELATIONS
While BP has a 35.8 percent stake in the project, Exxon
holds only 8 percent. Other members include Azeri state oil firm
Socar and U.S. major Chevron with over 11 percent each, Inpex of
Japan with 11 percent and Norway's Statoil with 8.6 percent.
Turkey's TPAO, Japan's Itochu and India's ONGC have smaller
stakes.
The ACG consortium has had problems in the past.
The fields had been expected to pump more than 1 million bpd
at their peak but after hitting 820,000 bpd in 2010, output has
fallen, prompting Azeri President Ilham Aliyev to accuse BP of
making "false promises".
Azerbaijan even suggested it may develop the fields on its
own after the deal expires in 2024.
But BP managed to mend fences and opened talks on extending
the agreement until 2040 and possibly 2060. The aim is to
extract as much as 2 billion barrels of additional oil, worth
another $100 billion at today's prices of $50 per barrel.
However, oil companies around the world have been reviewing
production contracts to slash costs and limit spending during
the worst downturn in global prices in at least three decades.
Exxon's position began to toughen after 2014, and one source
close to the discussions said the Tillerson-Dudley relationship
had complicated matters. "It could have been sorted out at the
very top level. But Rex and Bob have had frosty relations for
years," the source said.
Sources pointed to several events over the past years which
had soured matters between the two Americans.
After BP's deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster, Dudley said
it was "one-in-a-million occurrence" and that BP did not act in
a negligent manner. Tillerson, however, called the biggest oil
spill in U.S. history "a breakdown of management oversight" and
called Dudley's remarks "a great disservice to the industry".
A year later, BP lost a deal to drill for oil in the Russian
Arctic after a surprise decision by its long-time local partner
Rosneft to chose Exxon.
Then last year, BP was among a group of top oil firms that
made a rare joint appeal in support of the United Nations-backed
Paris climate deal. Tillerson refused to sign, saying he didn't
want to be "disingenuous" or "fake it" as far as his
long-standing scepticism on the issue was concerned.
In contrast to the ACG deal, a BP-led consortium which
operates the giant Shakh Deniz gas field nearby agreed new terms
with the Azeri government extending the agreement to 2036. Exxon
is not involved in that consortium.
It is not unusual for host countries to use disagreements
between consortium partners to extract better terms, under the
threat of refusing to renew deals.
But the Azeri source played down this possibility.
"Azerbaijan is not giving any ultimatums. We are still hoping
for a deal before the end of September," the source said.
(Reporting and Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)