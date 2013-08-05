UPDATE 6-Oil prices rise despite bearish inventory figures
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels -EIA (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Aug 5 U.S. federal energy regulators on Monday ordered BP Plc to show cause why a unit of the British oil company should not be found to have manipulated the natural gas market and to pay a fine of $28 million and disgorge $800,000 plus interest.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) Office of Enforcement alleged BP manipulated the next-day, fixed-price gas market at Houston Ship Channel from mid-September 2008 through November of that year.
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels -EIA (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
PARIS, April 6 The board of French power utility EDF on Thursday decided not to vote through a motion that could have closed its ageing Fessenheim nuclear plant for good, a trade union official said.
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit