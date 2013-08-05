Aug 5 U.S. federal energy regulators on Monday ordered BP Plc to respond to allegations of natural gas market manipulation, threatening the energy company with fines near $29 million. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) Office of Enforcement alleged BP manipulated the natural gas market at the Houston Ship Channel from mid-September 2008 through November of that year. FERC has issued over $1 billion in fines since the Energy Policy Act of 2005 significantly increased the penalty the commission can impose to $1 million per day per violation from the prior cap of $10,000 a day. FERC imposed the biggest fines on Barclays PLC, JPMorgan and Constellation Energy over allegations of power market manipulation; Brian Hunter and BP over allegations of natural gas market manipulation; and Florida power companies over alleged violations of power reliability standards leading to a blackout. Barclays said it will fight the fine in court. BP also said it will defend the company against the FERC allegations. Hunter earlier in 2013 successfully defended himself against the FERC allegations in federal court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and not FERC have the authority to fine him. The following lists the biggest FERC civil penalties since 2007. Company Civil Penalty Disgorgement Year BP Energy $28 million 800,000 2013 JPMorgan $285 million $125 million 2013 *Barclays $435 million $34.9 million 2013 Rumford Paper $10 million $2.8 million 2013 Deutsche Bank $1.5 million $173,000 2013 Gila River Power $2.5 million $912,000 2012 Constellation $135 million $110 million 2012 Xcel Energy $2 million 2012 Atmos Energy $6.4 million $5.6 million 2011 PacifiCorp $3.9 million 2011 Brian Hunter $30 million 2011 Noble Energy $4 million $160,000 2010 Florida Blackout $25 million 2009 Energy Transfer $5 million $25 million 2009 Enserco $1.4 million 2009 Amaranth $7.5 million 2009 ProLiance Energy $3 million $196,000 2009 Sequent Energy $5 million $54,000 2009 Piedmont NatGas $1.25 million 2009 Anadarko $1.1 million $232,000 2009 ONEOK $4.5 million $1.9 million 2009 Tenaska Marketing $3 million $2 million 2009 Edison Mission $7 million $2 million 2008 Constellation NewEnergy $5 million $1.9 million 2008 BP Energy $7 million 2007 Cleco $2 million 2007 Columbia Gulf $2 million 2007 Calpine $4.5 million 2007 Bangor Gas $1 million 2007 PacifiCorp $10 million 2007 SCANA $9 million $1.8 million 2007 Entergy Services $2 million 2007 NorthWestern Corp $1 million 2007 Total $1.05 billion $315.4 million * In addition to the $435 million civil penalty on Barclays, FERC also fined four of the bank's traders a total of $18 million. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)