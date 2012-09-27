HOUSTON, Sept 27 BP Plc's division that oversees North American refineries has agreed to pay a $210,000 fine for violating federal regulations regarding spill response drills at a Maryland refined product terminal, regulators said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department announced on Thursday that BP Products North America had agreed to pay the fine. The violations did not involve an actual spill.

The EPA said BP twice failed unannounced government-initiated oil response exercises at its Curtis Bay terminal near Chesapeake Bay with inadequate containment boom deployment and by missing the deadline to finish the drill.

BP said on Thursday that its spill response contractor fell short of company and EPA standards during the drills in 2005. The company said it replaced the contractor, which BP didn't identify.

In addition to paying the fine, BP agreed to launch an enhanced spill response system at its 33 non-refinery terminals in the United States and conduct independent audits.