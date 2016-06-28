HOUSTON, June 28 Firefighters in Pascagoula,
Mississippi were battling a blaze at a giant BP Plc
natural gas processing plant early on Tuesday morning, the
Pascagoula Police Deparment said.
The fire was under control, the police department said. The
plant that processes 1.5 billion cubic feet per day in natural
gas gathered from offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.
A BP spokesman was not immediately available to discuss
operations at the Pascagoula plant, which a company website
described as among the 10 largest such facilities in the United
States.
The Pascagoula plant handles half of BP's natural gas
production from the Gulf.
Several social media messages from Pascagoula residents said
the blaze had erupted at Chevron Corp's 330,000 bpd
refinery in Pascagoula. The police department said the fire was
not at the Chevron refinery.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Apeksha Nair and Eileen
Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)