HOUSTON, June 28 Firefighters in Pascagoula, Mississippi were battling a blaze at a giant BP Plc natural gas processing plant early on Tuesday morning, the Pascagoula Police Deparment said.

The fire was under control, the police department said. The plant that processes 1.5 billion cubic feet per day in natural gas gathered from offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.

A BP spokesman was not immediately available to discuss operations at the Pascagoula plant, which a company website described as among the 10 largest such facilities in the United States.

The Pascagoula plant handles half of BP's natural gas production from the Gulf.

Several social media messages from Pascagoula residents said the blaze had erupted at Chevron Corp's 330,000 bpd refinery in Pascagoula. The police department said the fire was not at the Chevron refinery.