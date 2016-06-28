(Adds time of explosion, no injuries and evacuations)

HOUSTON, June 28 Firefighters in Pascagoula, Mississippi were battling a blaze after an explosion at a BP Plc natural gas processing plant early on Tuesday, police said.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were under way, the Pascagoula Police Department said.

The fire, which erupted after an explosion at about 11:30 p.m. local time, was under control, police said.

The plant processes 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day gathered from offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.

A BP spokesman was not immediately available to comment on operations at the plant, which a company website describes as among the 10 largest such facilities in the United States.

It handles half of BP's natural gas production from the Gulf.

Several social media messages from Pascagoula residents said the blaze had erupted at Chevron Corp's 330,000 bpd refinery in Pascagoula. The police department said the fire was not at the Chevron refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Apeksha Nair and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Jason Neely)