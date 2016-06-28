(Corrects gas plant ownership to Enterprise from BP)

HOUSTON, June 28 Firefighters in Pascagoula, Mississippi were monitoring a dwindling fire at an Enterprise Products Partners natural gas processing plant on Tuesday morning, the company said.

Residual product vapors were being burned off, Enterprise said.

Several social media messages from Pascagoula residents had said the blaze erupted shortly before midnight at Chevron Corp's 330,000 barrels per day refinery in Pascagoula. The Pascagoula Police Department said the fire was not at the Chevron refinery.

Enterprise took ownership of the plant from BP Plc on June 1.

There were no injuries from the blaze, Enterprise said. The cause was under investigation. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Apeksha Nair and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and James Dalgleish)