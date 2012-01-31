LONDON Jan 31 The Foinaven oilfield offshore Scotland will remain shut while repairs are assessed and checks carried out after a 'small leak' was identified on Sunday morning, operator BP said on Tuesday.

"A small oil release was identified on the Foinaven field on Sunday morning and stopped within 50 minutes. The oil and water had been coming from a hairline fracture to a fitting on an infield flowline," BP said in a statement.

"Production from the Foinaven field remains shut in while repair options are assessed and checks are made".

The Foinaven field is 190 km west of the Shetland Islands, and comprises a number of oil producing wells tied back to the Petrojarl Foinaven, a Floating, Production, Storage and Offtake (FPSO) vessel.

A company spokesman said it was too soon to provide accurate guidance on the return of production.

"It's too early to give accurate guidance on the timing of a re-start but for guidance it's likely to be weeks rather than days."