LONDON/SINGAPORE Dec 5 A rare cargo of North Sea Forties crude due to be send to South Korea by UK oil major BP has been snapped up by GS Caltex, trade sources said on Monday.

GS Caltex, South Korea's number two crude oil refiner, declined to immediately comment.

Traders told Reuters last week that BP was planning to send a very large crude carrier (VLCC) with 2 million barrels of the distillates-rich oil, due to load between Dec 15-20.

A shipping fixture seen by Reuters showed that BP had fixed the Liberia-flagged VLCC tanker Alexander the Great from the Forties loading point of Hound Point in Scotland to Asia.

The value of Forties to dated Brent jumped over the same period, amid busy buying on and off the window.

The rare fixture follows a free trade agreement between the European Union and South Korea, which became operational on July 1 and will scrap import duties on nearly all goods.