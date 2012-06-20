* Downstream separation fashionable
* Closure on oil spill should boost market value
* Company would be even richer if TNK-BP sell-off happens
* BG could be a good fit but a costly target
By Andrew Callus and Sinead Cruise
June 20 BP's shareholders want to see
some radical management action to help the company turn the page
on U.S. oil spill litigation and the quarrel with its Russian
partners.
Both issues have dragged on the value of a company that was
once Britain's biggest, but which now languishes in sixth place
with a tainted reputation in the two countries that together
account for half its oil output.
A move to jettison the refining, petrochemicals and fuel
retailing businesses that distinguish an "integrated" oil and
gas company from one that just finds and produces the stuff is
one potential step.
Another might be a bold takeover deal to deliver the big
blocks of future output the larger players in the industry are
struggling to find.
"The integrated model isn't delivering best value to
shareholders. You look at Shell and Total and
ENI - no-one has demonstrated that the integrated model
works particularly well," said Stephen Thornber of Threadneedle
Investments, a top 20 investor in BP.
"I would favour a much cleaner, much more upstream focused
business which can utilise BP's exploration, development and
production skills and reduce its exposure to the dilutive
refining and petrochemical business."
U.S.-based ConocoPhillips this year spun off its
refining and marketing arm to become the world number one pure
exploration and production (E&P) company. Smaller Marathon Oil
has done the same.
TOUGH COMPETITION
Refining assets - the main part of BP's business outside the
dominant E&P or "upstream" side - can provide a temporary profit
counterweight when crude prices are falling, and together with
marketing they offer cost saving opportunities.
But many older refineries are distant from supplies and face
competition from bigger, modern ones that are closer. In Europe
and the United States in particular, where most BP refineries
sit, players face regulatory and planning issues that make it
tough to compete with new plants in India and the Middle East.
BP's "downstream" - refining, petrochemicals, lubricants and
fuel retailing businesses - is profitable, but its 16 wholly and
partly-owned refineries alone tie up $44 billion of capital.
The business is shrinking already and has been for over a
decade. BP hopes to sell this year its Texas City refinery,
another blot on its U.S. reputation after a 2005 explosion
killed 15 people. It also plans to further reduce its 21,800
road fuel stations to help squeeze out $2 billion of cost
savings this year.
Analysts estimate BP's refining business is worth about $20
billion, with marketing, lubricants and petrochemicals worth a
further $14 billion - although in the current tough refining
environment a buyer might be hard to find.
Another $25-$30 billion could become available if BP sells
out of the Russian joint venture, TNK-BP it entered in 2003, as
has said it is considering.
Such a move is by no means a certainty. BP's partners in the
venture, a group of oligarchs whose uneasy relationship with the
powerful Russian government and differing strategic vision for
the business have hamstrung its activities, are not easy
partners for any potential buyer.
BP has 29 percent of its production tied up in the business,
and even if it does sell its 50 percent stake, there is every
chance the cash will be ploughed back into Russia, the world's
biggest oil producing country and number two exporter behind
Saudi Arabia.
"If I was going to bet, I would say BP won't be leaving
Russia," said a former BP executive with Russian experience.
"Either there will be a new partner or it will get out (of
TNK-BP) and recycle its investment elsewhere in the country."
CLOSURE
On the other side of the financial equation stands a
compensation settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over
the 2010 explosion on the Deepwater Horizon rig that killed 11
people and triggered the United States' worst offshore oil spill
from the Macondo well in the U.S Gulf.
The parties are about $10 billion apart on a figure, with BP
wanting to pay $15 billion and the DoJ holding out for $25
billion, according to a recent Financial Times report.
BP has already put aside about $3.5 billion, so a worst-case
scenario has the company needing to find a further $21.5
billion.
But closure for BP on the oil spill episode would take a lot
of pressure off its share price.
Thomson Reuters data shows BP shares trading at 5.2 times
earnings per share. A recovery to the 6.7 times earnings, where
European peers Shell and Total trade, would add $36 billion to
its $125 billion market capitalisation.
Analysts who base their discount on tracking relative market
value to pre-spill days say the potential for a value recovery
could be much higher, at up to $70 billion.
TAKEOVER OPTION
If, as expected, the DoJ and BP hammer out a deal on spill
compensation before U.S. presidential election in September, BP
has a lot more money to play with.
Shareholders love a special dividend, but they love capital
growth more.
"It's not going to be welcome as a buyer in the deepwater
U.S. Gulf after what happened," said Robin Matthews, of JMW
Energy Advisers, a division of auditors Deloitte.
"Onshore, you are looking at shale investment, and that's
not the kind of high margin stuff they really want to be in.
Where else can they really put that kind of money to work
effectively?"
The answer could be in M&A, and what better fit than BG Plc
- a gas-focused exploration and production company.
BG has the opposite problem from that of BP - plenty of
projects and opportunities to pursue, but not enough funds.
The group has been shedding assets and issuing hybrid bonds
in an effort to keep its best developments funded without
stretching its balance sheet, and its long-serving chief
executive, Frank Chapman, is due to retire in 2013.
"I am sure BG will be linked with them. They have some
fabulous assets," said a second shareholder from among BP's 15
largest.
"The issue for BG is having enough cash to develop them all.
So yes, I have heard sillier ideas. You do wonder whether Frank
Chapman is looking for a big exit."
BG has been pitched as a takeover target ever since it was
spun out of a former British state gas utility at the turn of
the 21st Century but its high valuation could be difficult for a
buyer.
In an industry where size means a lot, BG is in the small
half of the Dow Jones oil and gas global titans index
with a market value of $65 billion. But its shares trade at 13.6
times earnings - one of the highest in the index.
Whatever BP decides to do on the M&A front and with its
downstream business, and whatever its fate at the hands of U.S.
and Russian officials, shareholders want to see some action from
Chief Executive Bob Dudley, the Russia veteran who took over
after Tony Hayward fell on his sword for the oil spill.
"It's definitely true they are lacking strategic direction
and they are running out of time to clarify that," said a third
shareholder.
"If you have great assets, even if you make some appalling
strategic errors - you'll most likely end up fine. So when
Dudley can put Macondo and the Russian sale to bed, he will
absolutely have the ammunition to create something brilliant."