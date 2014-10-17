(Adds background)
LONDON Oct 17 BP will restart the Rhum
gas field in the UK North Sea, half-owned by Iran's National Oil
Company, four years after the field was shut down due to Western
sanctions, a BP spokesman said on Friday.
Production from the field, which supplied 4 percent to 5
percent of Britain's demand before its shutdown, is expected to
begin this weekend.
BP received approval from the British government to resume
production after the government put the field under a temporary
management scheme whereby all revenue due to Tehran will be held
until sanctions are lifted, the spokesman said.
The field started pumping gas in December 2005 and cost 350
million pounds ($565.6 million) to build.
The British government gave the green light for the
resumption late last year in order to avoid damage to the high
pressure, high temperature gas field.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by David Evans and Jane
Merriman)