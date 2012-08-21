NEW YORK Aug 21 BP Plc said on Tuesday
it is recalling a 50,000-barrel batch of regular gasoline that
was sold at northwest Indiana retail stations last week after it
discovered high levels of residue in the fuel that caused
mechanical problems in vehicles.
The off-specification gasoline was blended at its Whiting,
Indiana, storage terminal between Aug. 13 and 17 and contained
higher-than-normal polymeric residue, which led to hard starting
and other issues, the company said. The fuel was sold at BP and
other outlets.
BP is asking customers to contact a hotline (1-800-333-3991
or b pconsum@bp.com) if they think their vehicles have beef
affected. BP is also contacting costumers who may have loaded
tanker trucks at the storage terminal last week, it said in a
statement.
Midwest traders said the issue will likely remain localized
and have little impact on the Chicago cash products market,
where most gasoline trading recently shifted from 87-octane
regular gasoline to Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate
Blending (CBOB) gasoline, which is more easily blended with
ethanol.