UPDATE 6-Oil prices gain as Saudi Arabia cuts ties with Qatar
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
LONDON Oct 22 BP said on Monday that it had no problems with its hydrocracker at the Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany.
Trade sources had earlier said the 265,000 barrels-per-day refinery had been affected by an outage in a hydrocracker. The refinery is jointly owned by BP and Rosneft.
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
BEIJING, June 5 Zambia has detained 31 Chinese nationals for illegal mining in the African country's copper belt but has failed to provide strong proof of their crimes, a senior Chinese diplomat said as he lodged a complaint.