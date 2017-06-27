(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault
THUNDER HORSE OIL PLATFORM, Gulf of Mexico, June 27
A bout 300 BP workers commute 150 miles here by
helicopter, from the Louisiana coast to a deep-sea drilling
platform that can produce more oil in a day than a West Texas
rig can pump in a year.
On the deck of Thunder Horse, they work two-week shifts,
drink seawater from a desalination plant, and eat ribs and
chicken ferried in by boat. On the ocean floor, robots provide
remote eyes and arms as drills extract up to 265,000 barrels per
day.
"There's a whole city below us," said Jim Pearl, Marine Team
Leader on the platform.
This is just one of the four Gulf of Mexico platforms on
which BP has staked its future in U.S. oil production.
Seven years after its Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil
spill, BP is betting tens of billions of dollars on the prospect
that it can slash the costs of offshore drilling by half or more
- just as shale oil producers have done onshore.
The firm says it can do that while it continues to pay an
estimated $61 billion in total costs and damages from the worst
spill in history - and without compromising safety.
BP's Gulf platforms are key to a global strategy calling for
up to $17 billion in annual investments through 2021 to increase
production by about 5 percent each year, Chief Executive Officer
Bob Dudley recently told investors.
"Our strategy is to take this investment that we spent so
much money building, and keep it full" to the platform's
capacity, Richard Morrison, BP's regional president for the Gulf
of Mexico, told Reuters during the first tour of a BP Gulf
drilling platform since the disaster. "We're also exploring for
larger pools of oil."
BP's deepwater double-down is all the more striking for the
contrast to its chief competitors, who have cooled on offshore
investments in light of the lower costs and quicker returns of
onshore shale plays.
While BP has some onshore U.S. developments, the firm is
notably absent from the industry's rush into shale oil fields of
the West Texas Permian Basin.
Majors including Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp
and Royal Dutch Shell have maintained Gulf
operations but focused expansions on U.S. shale. Exxon Mobil
doubled its acreage in the Permian in a deal earlier this year.
Freeport-McMoRan and Devon Energy Corp have
pulled out of Gulf drilling entirely in recent years. Anadarko
Petroleum Corp took a $435-million dollar write-down in
May on its Shenandoah project in the Gulf, deciding it could not
profit with oil prices hovering at about $50 a barrel.
"In a $50 to $60 world, we always felt like greenfield
development, in the Gulf in particular, was fairly challenged,"
Anadarko CEO Al Walker told investors last month.
Oil prices dropped steeply last week, settling in the low
$40s per barrel.
BP says its next Gulf development - the $9 billion Mad Dog
phase two - would be profitable even at $40 a barrel. As
recently as 2013, BP reported that it could not start new
deepwater Gulf projects at prices lower than $100 a barrel.
A BILLION BARRELS
In time, BP's offshore expansion could produce a huge
payoff. The firm announced last month that it had discovered an
additional billion barrels of oil below its four audaciously
named Gulf platforms - Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Na Kika and Mad
Dog.
The find - worth more than $40 billion at today's market
prices - amounts to more than three times the proven reserves at
the Na Kika field, or the equivalent of three new fields in the
Gulf.
"It seems like every ten years there's another breakthrough"
that unlocks more Gulf oil, Morrison said on the deck of Thunder
Horse.
Over his shoulder, a drillship three miles away tapped a new
well that will feed production into the massive platform.
In the wake of the 2010 BP disaster, deepwater production
was curtailed by a six-month U.S. government moratorium on
drilling and a longer period of uncertainty about regulation.
But output has rebounded to new record highs as projects
sanctioned years ago start operations and existing hubs such as
Thunder Horse expand.
BP's big new discovery is key to its slashing of estimated
per-barrel costs, as are a host of drilling innovations and more
favorable deals with service providers.
For eight decades, geologists have used seismic imaging to
estimate oil and gas reserves beneath the rocky undersea
terrain.
BP used its own new technology for the billion-barrel
discovery. Called full waveform inversion, the technique uses
massive amounts of data to create a high-resolution model of
reserves that were previously hidden beneath salt deposits.
The firm also aims to tap those reserves without building
new multi-billion-dollar platforms.
At Thunder Horse and other platforms, BP is installing
wellheads on the seabed and connecting them to pipelines that
rise up to existing platforms, like the legs of a spider.
These "tiebacks" allow producers to feed oil from remote
regions of fields that previously went untapped.
Other design changes helped BP hold down the investment in
Mad Dog's second phase from an initially estimated $20 billion
to just $9 billion, the company said. Such savings are part of
the equation BP uses to estimate the platform's profitability at
oil prices of $40 a barrel.
The struggles of deepwater oil service firms - who were
forced to cut prices after per-barrel prices tanked in 2014 -
are also keeping BP's expansion costs low.
"If you're going to be building an offshore Gulf of Mexico
platform, now is the time to be doing it," said Norm MacDonald,
portfolio manager for Invesco's energy fund, which has increased
its stake in BP, its second-largest holding.
Other funds remain leery of offshore investments because of
the longer wait for a return in a volatile industry.
Shale has a "liquidity premium" because producers can make
smaller investments and recoup them sooner, within two or three
years, said Michael Roomberg, a portfolio analyst at
Miller-Howard Investments.
Tie-backs and other advances, however, could accelerate
deepwater returns and help narrow the liquidity gap with shale,
MacDonald said.
COST CUTTING, SAFETY CONCERNS
BP's growing deepwater investments irk some
environmentalists, who say the company has fought paying what it
owes to restore shorelines and communities damaged by its
massive spill.
They also see the threat of another disaster.
"They never really fulfilled those promises, and people are
very skeptical about them expanding drilling," said Raleigh
Hoke, campaign director at Gulf Restoration Network in New
Orleans.
Richard Sears - who served as chief scientist on the
National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and
Offshore Drilling - said such projects can be managed safely at
low oil prices.
The causes of the BP disaster had more to do with poor
decision-making and slipshod safety systems than cost-cutting,
said Sears, who previously managed production projects at Shell.
BP said it has bolstered safety operations globally since
the spill, introducing a safety and operational risk staff with
800 positions and an internal global wells organization to
standardize drilling practices, among other measures. The
company says it cannot precisely estimate new spending on safety
since the spill because its efforts are integrated into many
parts of the company.
In a glassed-in drilling shack on the Thunder Horse
platform, operators stay connected to a new onshore command
center in Houston that BP designed to monitor data from offshore
wells.
On the deck below sits a blowout preventer, a room-sized
piece of equipment that would soon be fitted on the wellhead of
a drilling site, two miles under water.
But first it would need a safety inspection - unlike the
blowout preventer that infamously failed to contain the 2010
spill, which federal regulators have said had not been inspected
in years.
(Editing by David Gaffen, Simon Webb and Brian Thevenot)