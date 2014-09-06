(Repeats ANALYSIS from Sept 5, no change to headline or text)
By Mica Rosenberg
NEW YORK, Sept 5 A U.S. court ruling that
dramatically ramped up BP Plc's potential penalties for
the 2010 Gulf oil spill could create new liability risks not
just for deep water drillers but also for other industries like
mining and nuclear power generation.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans, Louisiana,
on Thursday found that BP was guilty of "gross negligence" ahead
of the rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico. The April 20, 2010
blast killed 11 workers and spewed millions of barrels of oil
for nearly three months.
The "gross negligence" designation could quadruple BP's
federal financial penalties, adding as much as $18 billion to
the bill for worst offshore environmental disaster in U.S.
history.
BP said it would appeal the decision, arguing that "the law
is clear that proving gross negligence is a very high bar that
was not met in this case."
Legal experts said that if Barbier's interpretation is
upheld and adopted by other courts, it may leave a range of
industries more exposed to potentially greater penalties.
"Other regulated industries are also going to be looking at
what are the standards that courts are going to impose on their
actions," said Jessica Owley, an environmental law expert at
SUNY Buffalo Law School. These include activities that may
accidentally pollute waterways or cause environmental harm, like
nuclear power, fracking and paper processing, Owley and other
legal experts said. These businesses may also be subject to
penalties under federal statutes like the Clean Water Act and
the Oil Pollution Act.
Barbier's ruling remains a long way from setting a
wide-ranging legal precedent. Considering the stakes, the case
could drag on for years, ultimately landing before the U.S.
Supreme Court.
MISTAKES WERE MADE
In reaching his finding of "gross negligence," Barbier said
BP employees misread a safety test, and that the company was
responsible for their actions. He listed a series of what he
described as negligent acts, including mistakes in drilling the
final 100 feet of the Macondo well. All these acts together, he
said, constituted a "conscious disregard of known risks."
Legal experts said that under this definition, companies
would have to be more careful about numerous everyday safety
decisions that together could add up to gross negligence if they
resulted in a disaster of a similar scale.
"It's sort of like if the cops stop me once, it's only a
misdemeanor, but if the cops stop me enough times, a misdemeanor
turns into felony," said Blaine LeCesne, a civil procedure
professor at the Loyola University College of law. "If that
holds, that is a seismic development in tort law."
Under the U.S. Clean Water Act, fines for "gross negligence"
can be up to $4,300 per barrel of oil spilled, almost quadruple
the limit on an act of simple "negligence" of $1,100 per barrel.
In other industries, judges and regulators may also weigh the
degree of negligence when considering civil penalties.
Barbier's ruling said the inherent risks in deep-water
drilling require a higher standard of care in this industry
because of the huge potential harm.
Stephen Colville, president of the International Association
of Drilling Contractors, declined comment on the BP ruling but
said companies have been firming up safety practices in the wake
of the Deepwater Horizon spill.
But outside observers said the ruling poses new challenges.
"It sends a very cautionary message to the oil industry,"
said Joseph Lavitt and expert on insurance law at the University
of California, Berkeley law school.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Eric Effron and David
Gregorio)