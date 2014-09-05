Sept 4 Transocean Ltd said a U.S. court
ruling eliminates its financial risk for the underwater portion
of a 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico after the judge found
BP Plc grossly negligent.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier ruled that BP
was mostly at fault and that two other companies in the case,
Transocean and Halliburton, were not as much to blame.
"This is a favorable and welcome ruling for Transocean, its
employees, and all offshore drilling contractors," Chief
Executive Officer Steven Newman said in statement.
Transocean also said that the remaining financial risk was
for the above-surface discharge of pollutants that occurred
during the first two days of the spill.
BP said it would appeal the ruling as it believes the
standard for proving "gross negligence" was not met.
