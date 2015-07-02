* British giant still faces challenges with low oil
* Settlement revives speculation of BP takeover by rival
By Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso
LONDON, July 2 BP's $18.7 billion settlement
over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill draws a line under years of
uncertainty to allow it to focus once again on growth but could
make it an acquisition target.
The British energy giant, whose shares are still some 35
percent below their value before the largest offshore spill in
U.S. history, still faces headwinds from the sharp decline in
oil prices and its large exposure to Russia.
The settlement lifts a huge weight off Bob Dudley, BP's
first U.S. chief executive who was appointed leader just six
months after the oil spill. He was tasked with rebuilding a
company responsible for one of the world's worst oil spills
after an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon rig killed 11 people
died and has since faced an indefinable mountain of legal
claims.
"For us this is closure for the major legal proceedings from
the event," Dudley told reporters on Thursday. "This makes it
much clearer in terms of planning the future of the company and
managing and phasing our investments."
For BP, which made $3.78 billion in profit last year,
putting a figure on the spill bill will allow it to count its
spare cash and start thinking about where to spend it.
"We'll be able to spend more time on what we do well; which
is finding, producing, developing, selling products in oil and
gas," Dudley said.
The news of the settlement was received with relief among
investors, too with BP shares soaring nearly 5 percent following
the announcement.
"This settlement brings clarity and certainty for the future
payments so that is sort of a relief," said Jean-Pierre
Dmirdjian, analyst at London-based Liberum brokerage.
"The settlement seems to mark the end of many years of
uncertainty and that is good news. BP management can now focus
entirely on operations, especially in the current challenging
environment."
BP had significantly narrowed its oil production business in
the years following the Gulf of Mexico to Russia, Azerbaijan and
Iraq and, like its peers, slashed capital expenditure this year
in the face of lower oil prices.
The settlement puts BP on solid ground that will allow it to
increase its dividend and expand, said Stephen Simko analyst at
research firm Morningstar.
"Using its newfound dry powder to address its portfolio
weaknesses could go a long way toward shoring up its outlook in
the era of low oil and gas prices," Simko said.
TARGET
BP was forced to shed over $40 billion of assets to cover
the spill's clean up and litigation costs, leading to
speculation that it could be acquired by a larger peer.
Anish Kapadia, Managing Director, International Upstream
Research at Tudor, Pickering Holt and Co investment bank said
that while the settlement made BP a more attractive acquisition,
no company was likely to have the will to invest in BP, with a
market capitalisation of around $120 billion.
The near halving of oil prices since last July to around $60
a barrel and Royal Dutch Shell's $70 billion bid to buy
smaller rival BG Group had revived that speculation and the
settlement could offer the clarity needed for any deal.
"The one thing it might do is BP had always been slightly
mentioned as takeover play since its been in this trouble, and I
think companies have been slightly hesitant to make a bid while
this has been hanging over it," said Joe Rundle, head of trading
at ETX Capital.
The settlement "does clear the way for a potential bid," he
added.
