HOUSTON, July 2 BP Plc has reached an $18.7 billion deal with the U.S government and five states to settle litigation stemming from its deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil well blowout and explosion that killed 11 men and unleashed the worst spill in U.S. history.

The deal, which is subject to public comment and final approval by U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans, aims to settle Clean Water Act violation and natural resource damages with U.S. Department of Justice. It also seeks to resolve environmental and economic damage claims by Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Texas.

BP expects the deal to increase the company's cumulative pretax charge stemming from the Deepwater Horizon disaster by 22 percent, or $10 billion, to $53.8 billion from $43.8 billion. That includes $4.5 billion in criminal and civil penalties to the Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission as well as $14 billion in cleanup costs.

The payouts, as proposed, will be made over 15 to 18 years. The Justice Department and the Gulf states can jointly decide to accelerate payments if BP goes bankrupt or has a change of control, such as a takeover by another company.

THE DEAL INCLUDES:

* $5.5 billion Clean Water Act civil penalty to be paid over 15 years.

* $7.1 billion to the U.S. government and the five states over 15 years for natural resource damages. BP will set aside another $232 million to add to the interest payment at the end of the 15-year span to cover costs of further natural resource damages currently unknown.

* $4.9 billion to settle economic claims by the five states to be paid over 18 years.

* Up to $1 billion to resolve claims by more than 400 local governments.

TOTAL: $18.7 billion

THE DEAL DOES NOT INCLUDE:

* At least $8.5 billion in 2012 class action settlements of economic, medical and property damage claims with individual plaintiffs and businesses.

* Claims from individuals and businesses that opted out of the 2012 settlement.

* Private securities litigation pending in federal court in Houston.

For a detailed breakdown of what individual states will receive, see (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)