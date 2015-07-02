HOUSTON, July 2 BP Plc has reached an
$18.7 billion deal with the U.S government and five states to
settle litigation stemming from its deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil well blowout and explosion that killed 11 men and unleashed
the worst spill in U.S. history.
The deal, which is subject to public comment and final
approval by U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans,
aims to settle Clean Water Act violation and natural resource
damages with U.S. Department of Justice. It also seeks to
resolve environmental and economic damage claims by Louisiana,
Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Texas.
BP expects the deal to increase the company's cumulative
pretax charge stemming from the Deepwater Horizon disaster by 22
percent, or $10 billion, to $53.8 billion from $43.8 billion.
That includes $4.5 billion in criminal and civil penalties to
the Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
commission as well as $14 billion in cleanup costs.
The payouts, as proposed, will be made over 15 to 18 years.
The Justice Department and the Gulf states can jointly decide to
accelerate payments if BP goes bankrupt or has a change of
control, such as a takeover by another company.
THE DEAL INCLUDES:
* $5.5 billion Clean Water Act civil penalty to be paid over
15 years.
* $7.1 billion to the U.S. government and the five states
over 15 years for natural resource damages. BP will set aside
another $232 million to add to the interest payment at the end
of the 15-year span to cover costs of further natural resource
damages currently unknown.
* $4.9 billion to settle economic claims by the five states
to be paid over 18 years.
* Up to $1 billion to resolve claims by more than 400 local
governments.
TOTAL: $18.7 billion
THE DEAL DOES NOT INCLUDE:
* At least $8.5 billion in 2012 class action settlements of
economic, medical and property damage claims with individual
plaintiffs and businesses.
* Claims from individuals and businesses that opted out of
the 2012 settlement.
* Private securities litigation pending in federal court in
Houston.
For a detailed breakdown of what individual states will
receive, see
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)