LONDON Feb 7 BP said it had
sanctioned a major new project in the Gulf of Mexico, the latest
sign the British oil group is getting back to business in the
area after its 2010 oil spill.
Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Tuesday BP and Chevron
and BHP , its partners in the project,
had recently approved the decision to proceed with the
investment.
"We have just sanctioned with our partners Chevron and BHP.
We have not makde a full announcement yet, one of the largest
new free-standing developments in the Gulf of Mexico," Dudley
said told reporters.
BP, Chevron and BHP are partners in the Mad Dog field. In
September, BP said the partners were looking at installing
another free-standing spar platform at the field, that could
increase production by 120,000-140,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boed).