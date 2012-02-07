By Tom Bergin
LONDON Feb 7 BP said it had
approved a plan to develop a "major new gas field" in the Gulf
of Mexico, the latest sign the British oil group is getting back
to business in the area after its disastrous 2010 oil spill.
Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Tuesday that BP and its
partners Chevron Corp and BHP Billiton
had agreed to build phase two of their Mad Dog development.
This will invovle installing a new 'spar' platform on the
southern extension of the field, capable of producing
120,000-140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).
"We have just sanctioned with our partners Chevron and BHP
... one of the largest new free-standing developments in the
Gulf of Mexico," Dudley told reporters at a press conference.
BP has a 60.5 percent working interest in Mad Dog. BHP
Billiton has a 23.9 percent stake, and Chevron has 15.6 percent.