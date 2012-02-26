LONDON Feb 26 Oil major BP said on
Sunday that the start of hearings in litigation related to its
Gulf of Mexico oil spill were being delayed for a week to allow
more time to cut a deal with individuals and businesses affected
by the disaster.
"BP and the PSC are working to reach agreement to fairly
compensate people and businesses affected by the Deepwater
Horizon accident and oil spill," BP said in a statement.
The London-based oil giant said there could be no certainty
the talks would lead to a deal.
BP faces lawsuits from the Department of Justice and civil
claimants potentially worth tens of billions of dollars.