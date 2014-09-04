LONDON, Sept 4 Shares in BP fell sharply on Thursday after a judge in the United States said the oil major had been negligent in events leading up to the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

BP shares were down by 4.4 percent at 462.45 pence by 1435 GMT. BP declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)