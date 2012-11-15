LONDON Nov 15 Oil major BP said it was
in advanced discussions with the United States Department of
Justice (DoJ) and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
over "proposed resolutions" in connection with the Deepwater
Horizon oil spill.
BP on Thursday said the talks covered proposed resolutions
to all U.S. federal government criminal and SEC claims against
BP in connection with the 2010 disaster.
The British company said no final agreements had yet been
reached and any resolutions, if agreed, would be subject to
federal court approvals in the U.S.
Sources told Reuters earlier on Thursday that BP was
expected to pay a record criminal penalty and plead guilty to
criminal misconduct in the disaster through a plea agreement it
has reached with the DoJ.
The deal could resolve a significant share of the liability
that BP faces after the explosion in April 2010, which killed 11
workers and fouled the shorelines of four Gulf Coast states in
the worst offshore spill in U.S. history.