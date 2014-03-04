LONDON, March 4 British oil firm BP said
it was considering its options after a U.S. appeals court
rejected its bid to block businesses from recovering money over
the Gulf of Mexico spill even if they could not trace their
economic losses to the disaster.
The court decision is a setback for the company's effort to
limit payments over the 2010 spill.
BP said on Tuesday that the court's decision would
"improperly allow for the payment of losses with no connection
to the spill", which happened after its Macondo well ruptured.
"BP believes that such...claimants are not proper class
members under the terms of the settlement and is considering its
appellate options," the company said in its statement.
By a 2-1 vote, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
Orleans upheld a Dec. 24 ruling by U.S. District Judge Carl
Barbier in New Orleans, authorizing the payments on so-called
business economic loss claims. It also said an injunction
preventing payments should be lifted.