NEW DELHI BP (BP.L) is interested in marketing jet fuel in India, but it is not known whether the global energy giant will import the fuel or source it from local refiners such as Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), the oil secretary said on Wednesday.

"Whether they (BP) have applied for a licence or not, that I am not aware of," oil secretary Vivek Rae told reporters, adding, BP has invested sufficient funds in India to be eligible to market petrol, diesel and aviation fuel in the country.

Jet fuel is sold at market prices in India, unlike diesel, which is sold at state-set lower prices.

BP in 2011 agreed to acquire a 30 percent stake in blocks operated by Reliance Industries for $7 billion. The UK-based energy firm has also formed a 50:50 joint venture with Reliance for sourcing and marketing gas.

