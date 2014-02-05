NEW DELHI Feb 5 BP, Europe's
second-biggest oil company, has applied for a license to market
aviation fuel in India as it aims to expand in emerging markets,
it said on Wednesday.
Consumption of aviation fuel is set to rise in India as the
government estimates domestic air traffic to almost triple
during this decade, with more of the country's 1.25 billion
people start flying and airlines connect smaller cities.
Demand for aviation fuel in India, Asia's third biggest
economy, could rise by 3.2 percent in the next financial year
beginning April, according to Petroleum Planning and Analysis
Cell in the federal oil ministry.
Air BP, a division of BP, supplies about 7 billion gallons
of aviation fuels and lubricants to its customers across the
globe, according to its website. Air BP has presence in 600
airport in over 45 countries, it said.
Jet fuel is sold at market prices in India, unlike diesel,
which is sold at state-set lower prices.
It is not clear from where BP will source the fuel for sale
in India.
Earlier in the day federal oil secretary Vivek Rae said the
global energy giant could import the fuel or source it from
local refiners such as Reliance Industries.
BP in 2011 agreed to acquire a 30 percent stake in blocks
operated by Reliance Industries for $7 billion. The UK-based
energy firm has also formed a 50:50 joint venture with Reliance
for sourcing and marketing gas.