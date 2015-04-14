(Updates throughout)
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, April 14 BP said it would be
tough to proceed with financing for a planned third LNG train at
its Tangguh project in West Papua, Indonesia, without buyers for
the remaining 1.3 million tonnes of annual output from the
production plant.
Prospects for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) developments
globally have been hammered by the fallout from a 50-percent
drop in oil prices since last June. The situation in Asia is set
to get worse as two LNG projects in Australia come onstream this
year, crowding an already amply supplied market.
"There is still 1.3 million tonnes per year (mtpa) that has
not yet (been sold)," said Dharmawan Samsu, country head at BP
Indonesia, noting that so far the firm had only found buyers for
2.5 million tonnes of expected output from Train 3.
Without buyers for the remainder it would be "difficult to
proceed" with financing the third train project, which is
currently expected to be completed by 2020, Samsu said on
Tuesday.
BP will review its final investment decision for the $12
billion Train 3 project after a so-called Front End Engineering
Design has been completed at the end of 2015 or early 2016,
Samsu said.
"We're not looking at difficulties in funding, but more at
the economics of the project," he said, declining to comment
further on pricing.
Earlier, Samsu said Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co.
had agreed to purchase 1 mtpa from Train 3, adding to
the 1.5 mtpa committed to Indonesia's state electricity utility
PLN.
A total of 7.6 mtpa of LNG from the first two Tangguh trains
had been fully committed, he said.
Tables have turned for gas producers in Asia, where little
over a year ago, producers including BP were busily
renegotiating contracts to take advantage of surging demand.
The start-up of Chevron's giant 15.6 mtpa Gorgon LNG
plant in Australia in mid-2015, followed by Santos' 7.8
mtpa Gladstone facility, will add to oversupply, potentially
pushing spot prices below $6 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu) from $7 per mmBtu at present, some analysts say.
Other partners in the Tangguh project in Bintuni Bay include
China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), Mitsubishi
Corp, Inpex, Sumitomo Corp and Mitsui
& Co Ltd.
(Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Mark Potter)