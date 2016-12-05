(Repeats to widen subscription, no changes to text)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault
NEW YORK Dec 5 BP Plc's decision to move
ahead with a $9 billion project to drill in the Gulf of Mexico
is the first step toward major oil companies moving forward with
U.S. offshore plans postponed during crude's price rout.
Exploration and development of new wells in the Gulf slowed
as crude prices cratered from over $100 a barrel in 2014
to a low of $26.05 early this year.
The project, known as Mad Dog Phase 2, is the first new Gulf
platform to be sanctioned in a year and a half, since rival oil
major Royal Dutch Shell Plc proceeded with development
of its Appatomattox project in July, 2015.
BP's decision on the platform and infrastructure, announced
on Thursday, came after the oil major managed to cut projected
costs for the project by more than 50 percent, BP said.
Mad Dog, which will have the capacity to pump up to 140,000
barrels per day (bpd), has access to a proven crude supply and
the drilling will be completed in an area that requires less
technical complexity than some of the deepwater fields where
competitors have proposed projects. It is slated to start
producing oil in late 2021.
"They were able to reduce their capital expenditures, the
fields that they pick happen to have the right DNA, and this is
exceptional DNA," said Nansen Saleri, chief executive office of
Quantum Reservoir Impact, and a former head of reservoir
management for state oil company Saudi Aramco.
"When you're talking about 10,000 barrels per day, that's
Middle East standards."
The return to U.S. deepwater is likely to be slow, Saleri
said, as oil prices still are not high enough for a rush back
into the Gulf.
Full reentry into the Gulf will require sustained benchmark
oil prices above $60 a barrel, far above the near $50 currently
trading, he said.
BP is returning to expansion in the Gulf after a painful
hiatus following the 2010 explosion at its Macondo well, which
led to the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history. BP has had
to pay over $55 billion in claims and costs associated with the
spill.
The company maintained an active interest in the region in
the meantime, bidding for rights to develop territory that came
up for auction in the interim and working to drive down costs of
projects kept on hold.
DOG DAYS
The U.S. Gulf, once prized for its abundant resources and
lower political risk than alternatives such as West Africa, fell
out of favor as technology unlocked cheaper production from U.S.
shale fields onshore, creating a glut of production that could
be more easily increased or throttled back in response to price
fluctuations.
The Gulf produced 1.5 million bpd of oil in September, the
latest month for which data is available, compared with a high
of 1.7 million bpd in 2009, before shale's popularity grew.
"Some people say that deepwater is finished. Well, as you
can see from this, we have a very different view. Based on our
current calculations Mad Dog will break even around the $40 per
barrel mark," Bernard Looney, BP's chief executive of upstream,
told investors in June.
While producers have sanctioned relatively small $300
million to $400 million projects, known as tie-backs, no
standalone projects have been approved since Shell's
Appatomattox.
Other U.S. drillers including Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and Cobalt International Energy have platforms under
review in the Gulf, and Chevron Corp's Anchor project is
also being appraised.
BP may have the edge on competitors because Mad Dog is
locked in Mycocene-era geological formations, according to Wood
Mackenzie. Those formations do not require the same level of
high-pressure, high-temperature drilling that Anadarko and
Cobalt's platforms targeting oil in Lower Tertiary rock
formations may require.
"At the end of the day, these large companies need large
projects, and deepwater is going to be where they are going to
find these large projects to move their needle," said Imran
Khan, research manager at Wood Mackenzie.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Simon Webb and
Marguerita Choy)