* Azeri Shah Deniz project seen unaffected by sanctions
* U.S., EU want to cut European reliance on Russia
By Tom Bergin and Adrian Croft
LONDON, Jan 23 BP Plc, the British
government and the European Union lobbied U.S. lawmakers to have
a BP-led oil and gas project exempted from proposed new U.S.
sanctions which seek to stop Western companies doing business
with Iran, sources close to the matter said.
The U.S. Senate is mulling new sanctions to constrict the
funding that Western nations suspect Iran is using to develop
nuclear weapons.
One congressional aide said senators were discussing
provisions that could bar companies like BP from working with
the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).
NIOC's subsidiary, Naftiran Intertrade Co, owns a 10 percent
stake in the Shah Deniz project in Azerbaijan which is co-led by
BP and Norway's Statoil and which is estimated to
contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas.
Production at the deposit began in 2006, while second phase
production -- which is expected to help reduce Europe's reliance
on Russia for its gas supplies -- is expected to begin by late
2016 or early 2017.
"The EU has requested that the United States exempt Shah
Deniz from U.S. sanctions on the grounds that the project is
important to EU energy security," a British government source
said.
BP acknowledged discussing the matter with lawmakers.
"We have routine engagement with Congress and we regularly
provide information to help them understand the impact of
potential legislation on certain activities we are involved in,"
a spokesman said.
BP has already been forced to shut production at the Rhum
gas field in the North Sea, following European Union (EU)
sanctions, because the Iranian Oil Co Ltd holds 50 percent.
However, Shah Deniz was exempted from these sanctions
because it was seen as more strategic.
The U.S. is also an eager supporter of the project as it is
keen for Europe to reduce its reliance on Russia for energy
imports.
Legislation containing new sanctions against Iran
that passed the House of Representatives in December appears to
exempt Shah Deniz.
The legislation, sponsored by Representative Ileana
Ros-Lehtinen, says that nothing in the bill shall apply to
activities "involving a natural gas development and pipeline
project initiated prior to the date of enactment of this Act, to
bring gas from Azerbaijan to Europe and Turkey."
It would also exclude activities "for the purpose of
providing energy security and independence from Russia."
In the Senate, lawmakers are drafting legislation that is
similar to the House-passed bill, but since it is a work in
progress, it is unclear at this point whether that legislation
will include the same exemption.