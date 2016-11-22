(Repeats story from Monday)
* BP sets up Iran executive committee headed by CFO
* Move aims to protect Dudley from U.S. sanctions violation
* U.S. sanctions remain in place after nuclear deal
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Nov 21 BP has created a new executive
committee to explore business in Iran which will exclude its
American chief executive Bob Dudley in a bid to avoid potential
violations of U.S. sanctions still in place.
The new committee is headed by BP's chief financial officer
Brian Gilvary, who is a British national. Gilvary will
coordinate the oil major's operations in Iran and any
discussions with the country's national oil company, according
to industry sources.
The move highlights the lengths to which multinationals will
go to exploit lucrative new business in Iran, which is only
slowly emerging from years of isolation that crippled the OPEC
member's energy-reliant economy.
The election of Donald Trump has added to uncertainty over
Tehran's push for foreign investment to revive its economy. The
republican president-elect has criticized the 2015 nuclear deal
with Iran that curbed Tehran's nuclear ambitions in return for
the lifting of some economic sanctions.
A lack of clarity over the terms of new production contracts
Tehran has yet to finalise, difficulties facing the banking
system due to continued U.S. sanctions, and companies' severe
budget constraints due to lower oil prices have kept most firms
on the sidelines.
Sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran, which
prevent U.S. companies from dealing with Iran, remain in place.
Total was the first major western company to sign
a deal with Iran earlier this month on further development of
the giant South Pars gas field in the Gulf. Norway's DNO
has also agreed to study the development of the
Changuleh oil field in western Iran.
BP's new executive committee also includes Bernard
Looney, upstream chief executive, who is Irish, Dev Sanyal,
chief executive of alternative energy and executive vice
president, regions, an Indian national, and General Counsel
Rupert Bondy, a Briton.
"The separate governance structure does not involve Bob or
any other U.S. citizens and was set up for Bob's own
protection," one source said.
A BP spokesman had no immediate comment.
The London-listed oil major has been working to mend its
relations with Washington since the deadly 2010 Deepwater
Horizon rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, and has agreed to
pay more than $50 billion in fines and clean up costs. Dudley,
who took BP's helm from Tony Hayward shortly after the incident,
was instrumental in the process.
BP, which was founded more than a century ago as the
Anglo-Persian oil company, has yet to sign any deals with Iran.
Last month, Dudley said: "Iran is a large oil and gas
province ... We're going to have to be very careful. We don't
want to violate any sanctions."
NIOC has extended the period for international oil companies
to submit their pre-qualification documents for Iran's first oil
tender until Dec. 4, the state-run firm said on its official
website on Monday.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Giles Elgood)