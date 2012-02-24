LONDON Feb 24 Baghdad is seeking to
involve BP in a major project to revive Iraq's giant
northern Kirkuk oilfield, which is suffering from massive
declines in production, industry sources said on Friday.
"We envisage BP doing something similar to Rumaila at
Kirkuk," said an Iraqi oil executive. He was referring to a $30
billion BP-operated project to develop Iraq's biggest oilfield,
located in southern Iraq.
BP executives met Iraq's Oil Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi
this week in London.
Production at Kirkuk has slumped to 280,000 barrels per day
from 900,000 bpd in 2001 after years of injecting water and
dumping unwanted crude and products into the field.
Iraqi officials would like to see BP work to stem declines
at this 77-year old workhorse and then raise capacity to around
600,000 barrels per day in five years, the sources said.
"BP has been giving the Ministry of Oil some technical
advice on Kirkuk, but it's nothing more than that so far," said
another industry source.
The UK oil major downplayed the possibility of taking on a
mega-project at Kirkuk.
"We are not aware of any proposals for the development of
Kirkuk or any other fields," said a BP spokesman. "We would of
course consider opportunities for further investment in Iraq as
we would opportunities elsewhere in the world."
The problems at Kirkuk forced Iraq's state North Oil Co, the
field's operator, to turn to the world's top service companies
at the end of last year, issuing a tender to rehabilitate the
ageing field. But industry sources say the process went nowhere.
Iraq put Kirkuk on the block in its first postwar oil
auction in 2009. A consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell
offered to boost flows to 825,000 b/d for a fee of $7.89 a
barrel, but Baghdad insisted on payment of $2 a barrel.