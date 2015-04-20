ABU DHABI, April 20 BP has been lifting
more crude oil cargoes in the past couple of months as payment
for its work in southern Iraq, and is comfortable with that
level of shipments, a senior executive of the oil company said
on Monday.
Low oil prices and the fight against Islamic State have
forced Baghdad to delay billions of dollars of cash payments
which it owes to international oil companies (IOCs), so they
have been allowed to take oil shipments instead.
Michael Townshend, BP's president in the Middle East, said
current total production from Iraq's giant Rumaila field was
about 1.4 million barrels per day and was expected to remain
steady in 2015.
"In terms of the position we have on Rumaila, the payments
have picked up and I'm comfortable where they are," he told
reporters in Abu Dhabi.
"We get paid by liftings...either out of Ceyhan or out of
the south...We certainly got more liftings in the last couple of
months." He did not give details of the liftings.
BP has also extended an agreement with Iraq's Ministry of
Oil to help arrest declining production at the huge northern
Kirkuk oilfield, Townshend said. Kirkuk is currently disputed
between the central government in Baghdad and Iraq's Kurdish
region.
"We had a letter of intent, which was for a year, and we
extended that until the end of this year because there was a
time last year where we couldn't do anything productive."
Under the deal, BP works on the Baghdad-administered side of
the border with the Kurdish region, on the Baba and Avana
geological formations. Kirkuk's third formation, Khurmala, is
controlled by the Kurdistan regional government.
BP, along with other IOCs, is in talks with Baghdad over
the technical service agreements under which they develop Iraq's
southern fields. Investments in the fields are made by the
foreign firms, which are then supposed to receive per-barrel
fees.
But low oil prices have made this arrangement difficult for
the financially strapped Baghdad government. Iraq's finance
minister told Reuters in March that Baghdad was planning to
change the way it operated exploration and production contracts
with companies such as Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Exxon.
This may eventually move Iraq for the first time to
production-sharing contracts, in which revenues are divided,
from service contracts in which oil firms are paid a set fee.
Townshend said IOCs had presented the Ministry of Oil with
some proposed amendments to their contracts.
"They've asked for our ideas - they've asked all the IOCs
for ideas," he said, declining to comment on whether the
ministry had responded.
