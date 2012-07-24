LONDON, July 24 BP said it will supply
Israel Electric Corporation with liquefied natural gas (LNG) but
declined on Tuesday to give details, while a source with
knowledge of the deal said it will deliver two cargoes a month
from December until May 2013.
Israel launched a tender to secure supplies after Egypt
terminated a crucial 20-year gas supply deal in April this year.
BP beat off stiff competition from rival bidders including
Russian gas giant Gazprom to secure the deal, critical
to plugging a short-term gap in Israeli gas supplies.
Israel's electric utility -- without Egyptian gas and the
country's sole working gas field nearly depleted -- is turning
to LNG imports as a stop-gap until the first of its gas
discoveries in offshore waters are brought to market from next
year.
The source said that BP will deliver two cargoes per month
over a period of six months starting on Dec. 1 to Israel's
floating LNG import terminal, which is due to be completed in
November.
Cargoes of the liquefied fuel will be turned back into gas
on-board a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) owned
by Excelerate Energy, and injected into sub-sea pipelines headed
for Israel's gas grid.
State-owned Israel Natural Gas Lines expects construction of
the terminal to finish in November after signing a $140 million
construction deal last October with Italian firm Micoperi.
"BP will be supplying Israel with two cargoes per month from
December," the source, whose company is involved in the deal,
told Reuters.
Egypt in April terminated its agreement to supply gas to
Israel because of what it said was a business dispute.
The 20-year deal, signed in the era of toppled President
Hosni Mubarak, was unpopular with many Egyptians, with critics
accusing Israel of not paying enough for the fuel.
Ties between the two countries have been strained since
Mubarak, an advocate of the historic Israel-Egypt peace treaty
of 1979, was toppled by a popular revolt last year.
Gas from Egypt once accounted for about 40 percent of
Israel's supplies of natural gas, the country's primary energy
source.
However, newly discovered reserves from huge offshore gas
fields will secure Israel's energy needs for decades, even
making it an exporter, but the first field, Tamar, will only
come on line around April 2013.
The even larger Leviathan prospect is due to begin
production around 2017.