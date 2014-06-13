By Nate Raymond
| June 13
June 13 A U.S. judge set a May 2015 trial date
on Friday for BP Plc to face claims in a lawsuit accusing
the company of misleading investors about the severity of the
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison in Houston set the May 18,
2015 date nearly a month after granting class certification to
the shareholders in the lawsuit.
The judge at the time said investors who bought BP's
American depository shares between April 26 and May 28, 2010
could pursue claims BP "low-balled" the oil flow rate, and that
the share price "did not reflect the magnitude of the disaster."
He also declined to certify a separate investor group that
claimed BP overstated its ability to manage safety issues before
the explosion, saying damages would be too difficult to
calculate.
Investors can often recover more money at lower cost by
suing as a group. BP's ADS price fell 37 percent from the start
of the class period to the first trading day after it ended.
BP has said it would appeal the decision to certify the
class.
The lead plaintiffs are New York State Comptroller Thomas
DiNapoli, who oversees that state's Common Retirement Fund, and
the Ohio Public Employees' Retirement System.
Representatives for BP and the plaintiffs did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is In re: BP Plc Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 10-md-02185.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Dan Grebler)