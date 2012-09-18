OSLO, Sept 18 BP shut a small Norwegian oil field last week after a potentially dangerous leak, the Petroleum Safety Authority of Norway and BP said in separate statements on Tuesday.

"A substantial escape of hydrocarbons occurred on the Ula field in the Norwegian North Sea on 12 September," the PSA said.

"No people were injured and no damage caused to the installation beyond the equipment directly involved. But the PSA considers the incident to have had a substantial potential."

BP said it shut the field and will not resume production until "the causes of the incident have been clarified and the conditions rectified."

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate had estimated Ula's production at 11,000 barrels per day this year.

BP owns 80 percent of the field while Denmark's Dong has 20 percent.