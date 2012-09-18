* Hydrocarbon leak occurred Sept 12
* Ula production estimated at 11,000 barrels per day
* BP still recovering from Macondo spill impact
OSLO, Sept 18 BP shut a Norwegian oil and
gas field after a potentially dangerous leak, the company said
on Tuesday, six days after the incident forced the emergency
shutdown of the facility.
"A substantial escape of hydrocarbons occurred on the Ula
field in the Norwegian North Sea on 12 September," the Petroleum
Safety Authority (PSA) said. "The PSA considers the incident to
have had a substantial potential."
"The leak arose in the separator module on Ula's production
platform," it added.
BP, still trying to rebuild its reputation after the 2010
Deepwater Horizon oil spill, America's worst ever, said it shut
the field and will not resume production until "the causes of
the incident have been clarified and the conditions rectified."
Ula, held by operator, BP (80 percent) and Denmark's Dong
(20 percent) is relatively small and mature, with production
seen at 11,000 barrels per day this year.
Norway, the world's eighth biggest oil exporter, has
significantly improved its safety record over the past decade
and the number of acute spills has declined by around two thirds
between 2001 and 2010, the PSA added.
Energy companies have also sped up their reporting and firms
generally provide information relatively quickly.
Italian oil firm Eni, one of the top operators off
Norway, reported within hours recently that one of its drilling
right tilted dangerously in the Arctic Barents sea, triggering
emergency preparations.
BP, which is disputing charges related to the Macondo spill,
was accused by the U.S. Justice Department of gross negligence
and willful misconduct, a position that could lead to nearly $21
billion in civil damages if a federal judge agrees.
BP shares were underperforming the market on Tuesday, with
the stock trading down 2.8 percent at 1910 GMT, trailing the S&P
oil and gas index, which fell 1.2 percent.