RIO DE JANEIRO , Sept 20 Oil well drilling is
approaching levels last seen in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico before
the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster and spill in the Macondo
field, BP Plc's Vice President for Global Deepwater
Response Richard Morrison said on the sidelines of the Rio Oil &
Gas Conference on Thursday.
The U.S. declared a government-enforced moratorium after the
spill that spewed an estimated 5 million barrels into the Gulf
of Mexico according to James Watson, Director of the Bureau of
Safety and Environmental Management, the U.S. agency responsible
for oil rig safety in the Gulf.