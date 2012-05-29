* Shell to quit fields but says not leaving Libya
* BP's Libya role triggered earlier political row over
Megrahi
* BP says security situation "manageable"
By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, May 29 BP is to resume
exploration activities in Libya that it suspended because of
last year's uprising, re-starting a relationship which under
ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi landed the firm in the
centre of a political storm.
BP's return is a milestone in the recovery of Libya's energy
sector, though this was tempered by an announcement from Royal
Dutch Shell that it would pull out of fields in Libya
on the grounds that they were not worth developing.
BP closed down operations in Libya and withdrew its
expatriate workers in February last year, days after protests
broke out in eastern Libya which with help from NATO warplanes
and missiles eventually forced Gaddafi from power.
The oil firm follows other majors, including Eni
and Total in restarting Libya operations, despite
lingering worries about security and the possibility the new
authorities will try to re-negotiate contracts signed under
Gaddafi.
The head of Libya's National Oil Corporation, Nuri Berruien,
and Michael Daly, BP's executive president for exploration,
agreed in Tripoli on Tuesday to lift force majeure, the legal
mechanism under which BP suspended its operations last year.
The agreement was a "significant milestone in BP's plans to
return to the exploration of onshore and offshore blocks," Daly
said in a statement.
BP's then chief executive Tony Hayward travelled to Tripoli
in 2007 to sign a $900 million contract giving the company the
right to explore onshore and offshore fields in Libya, home of
Africa's largest proven crude reserves.
But the deal quickly became entwined in a furious political
row about Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the Libyan convicted of the
1988 bombing of a U.S. airliner over the Scottish town of
Lockerbie.
Megrahi died in Tripoli earlier this month, three years
after Scottish authorities released him on the grounds he was
terminally ill and did not have long to live. He had returned to
a hero's welcome in Tripoli.
Megrahi's release caused a storm of anger in the United
States, where many of the victims of the Lockerbie bombing were
from. The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee launched an
inquiry into whether there was any connection between Megrahi's
release and BP winning the exploration deal in Libya.
The company and the British government have always denied
any connection between the two, although BP did say it lobbied
for Megrahi's transfer to Libya.
SECURITY SITUATION 'MANAGEABLE'
Libya now is preparing for its first ever democratic
elections, but the new government is weak and struggling to keep
in check armed volunteer militias.
A BP spokesman said security was going to be "the
determining factor on how quickly we move."
"At the moment we feel security and safety is sufficiently
manageable."
It was likely to be months before BP had everything in place
to re-start its exploration work, the spokesman said.
"The first thing we need to do is re-establish the contracts
for drilling and logistics," he said.
"We need to get contractors back in for the onshore and
offshore drilling .. Then it's back to work as soon as
possible."
Shell said its decision to pull out of its Libyan contracts
did not show any lack of faith in the oil sector, and said it
would keep an office open in Libya to look into new deals.
In a statement, the company said it would abandon drilled
wells and stop exploration on its two Libyan licences. It said
its departure had nothing to do with security issues and was
taken on a purely commercial basis.
"Despite an extensive seismic and drilling campaign in these
licences, results have been disappointing and further
exploration cannot be economically justified," a Shell spokesman
said. "We have agreed to actively pursue new upstream business
opportunities."
Asked about Shell's decision, NOC chief Berruien told
Reuters by telephone: "All I can say right now is that Shell is
not withdrawing from Libya. They are staying."