Feb 27 U.S. oil and gas company Linn
Energy LLC said it will pay $1.2 billion to buy natural
gas assets in Kansas from BP Plc.
BP is selling assets as part of an effort to raise $45
billion to pay for its Gulf of Mexico spill in 2010. The British
oil company is currently in settelement talks with tens of
thousands of businesses and individuals affected by the
disaster, delaying a planned trial by a week.
Linn said it is buying assets with proved reserves of about
730 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas in the state's
Hugoton basin.
The assets current production is about 110 million cubic
feet equivalent per day, about 37 percent is natural gas
liquids. They are expected to generate earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $160 million in
2012, Linn said.
Linn said it has hedged all of the natural gas production
and 68 percent of the liquids production through 2016.
It said it will use its revolving credit facility to pay for
the deal. It also plans to sell $1.5 billion of senior unsecured
notes due 2019 to pay back those borrowings.