MOSCOW, June 17 Oil major BP will sign a
deal worth around $20 billion later on Tuesday to supply China
National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) with liquefied natural
gas (LNG), BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said at a conference in
Moscow.
Dudley said the agreement between the two companies would be
signed in London, as British Prime Minister David Cameron is due
to announce a series of trade deals to coincide with the arrival
of the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for a three-day visit.
"It is a 20-year supply agreement on LNG. It is a fair price
for them and a fair price for us. It is a good bridge between
the UK and China in terms of trade," Dudley said.
BP already supplies CNOOC with LNG from Indonesia.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; writing by Nina
Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)