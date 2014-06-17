(Corrects to show Freeport export capacity stake 4.4 not 3
mtpa, paragraph 3)
* BP likely to supply volumes from U.S. -source
* Deal to have hybrid-price structure -source
* China already has gas deals with BG, Gazprom
MOSCOW/MILAN, June 17 BP will sign a deal
worth around $20 billion on Tuesday to supply China National
Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) with liquefied natural gas
(LNG), Chief Executive Bob Dudley said at a conference in
Moscow.
"It is a 20-year supply agreement on LNG. It is a fair price
for them and a fair price for us. It is a good bridge between
the UK and China in terms of trade," Dudley said.
BP will likely source much of the LNG from its U.S. export
plant at Freeport, Texas, where it owns 4.4 million tonnes per
year (mtpa) of export capacity, having started negotiations with
CNOOC earlier this year.
The deal, expected to boost China's LNG intake by at least
1.5 million tonnes per year, or about 26 cargoes, cements
China's role as a key buyer of U.S. gas, industry sources said.
China has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of
cheap U.S. natural gas that in the coming years will be piped to
Gulf Coast plants and liquefied for shipment abroad in tankers.
Last year CNOOC signed an LNG supply deal with Britain's BG
Group that will deliver cargoes from U.S. and Australian
export plants under a dual-pricing scheme, reflecting cheap U.S.
gas as well as a more expensive link to crude oil prices.
Its latest deal with BP will have a similar pricing
structure, following sustained efforts by China's National
Development and Reform Commission to cap a surging fuel import
bill.
"After missing out on a deal to sell LNG to Taiwan last
year, BP has now found a Chinese buyer for its Freeport volumes,
which in pricing terms will have elements of U.S. as well as oil
pricing," an industry source said.
Last month China locked in a 30-year piped gas supply deal
with Russia's Gazprom worth around $400 billion.
BP already ships cut-price LNG to CNOOC from its Indonesian
export plants under an agreement signed years ago.
China's ability to command lower prices comes at a time when
the world's two biggest LNG buyers, Japan and South Korea, are
being hit hard by high import costs, perhaps underscoring
China's status as a market which no producer can afford to miss.
Energy demand in Japan and South Korea is not expected to
log nearly the same growth rates as China, especially as
authorities re-orient towards a more gas-based economy.
BP currently has access to LNG produced in Trinidad, Angola,
Egypt and Indonesia, with two new export facilities due to come
on stream in Australia in coming years.
The United States is producing record amounts of natural gas
thanks to a drilling boom, and more than a dozen export projects
have been proposed, including Freeport, where exports are due to
start in early 2018.
Long-term supply deals lasting 20-years or more are becoming
increasingly rare as buyers hold out hope that a tide of new
supply from 2018 will help bring down prices.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow, Oleg Vukmanovic in
Milan and Nina Chestney in London; editing by Jason Neely)