Dec 14 BP Plc's U.S. Lower 48 onshore
business said it would establish its headquarters in Denver,
Colorado, as it moves closer to its operating assets in the
Rocky Mountains.
The unit, whose onshore operations span five states -
Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming - and seven
oil and gas basins, has average daily net production of about
300,000 barrels of oil equivalent.
"With two thirds of our operated oil and natural gas
production and proved reserves in the Rockies... Denver is a
logical - and strategic - place for us to be and a natural fit
for our business," BP Lower 48 Chief Executive David Lawler
said. (on.bp.com/2h0qCyo)
The company said it expected to open the Denver office in
the first quarter of 2018 with at least 200 employees, including
the CEO and executive leadership team.
A number of employees from Lower 48's current head office in
Houston would relocate to Denver, it added.
Houston will remain a large and important center for Lower
48's business and Oklahoma City will continue to remain a key
hub for managing its assets in the Mid-Continent region, the
company said.
BP started operating its Lower 48 onshore unit as a separate
business in early 2015.
